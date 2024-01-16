Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,612 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Copart by 96.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copart by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Copart by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,577 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

