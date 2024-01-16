Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,877,000 after buying an additional 586,259 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.