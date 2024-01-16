Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $3.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

