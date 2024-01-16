Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $3.19.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
