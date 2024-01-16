Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

DHY opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 59,704 shares of company stock worth $118,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $90,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.