CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,188,000 after buying an additional 138,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,252,000 after buying an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,845,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,701,000 after buying an additional 1,299,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 122.16%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

