Day & Ennis LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,000. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.66 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.