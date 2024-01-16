Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Shares of DG stock opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.55. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

