Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $55,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 71.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $135.76 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.