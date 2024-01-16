DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $50,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,722,000 after buying an additional 716,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.52. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

