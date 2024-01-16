Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $42.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 379,044 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average of $133.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $146.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

