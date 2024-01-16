DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

