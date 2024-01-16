DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KTF opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

