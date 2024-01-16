DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KTF opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

