EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $5,223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $379,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

EGP opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.45 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.64.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 128.61%.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

