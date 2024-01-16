ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETAO International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETAO International during the second quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETAO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ETAO International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETAO International Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ ETAO opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. ETAO International has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

