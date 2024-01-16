Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $355.71 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

