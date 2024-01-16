Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $117.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $108.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

