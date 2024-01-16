Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.66 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.