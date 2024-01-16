Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average is $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

