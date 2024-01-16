First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,698 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 123.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 2,780,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,427,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 175,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

