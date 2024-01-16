First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $220,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

