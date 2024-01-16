First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $52,000 Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2,118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,008,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 1,918,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,441,000 after buying an additional 1,265,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after buying an additional 1,188,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at about $5,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARR stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $33.38.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -218.18%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.