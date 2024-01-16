First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $264,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

PSX stock opened at $132.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

