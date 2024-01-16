First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $80,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

