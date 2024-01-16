First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $234.80 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

