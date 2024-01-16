First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 341 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Enbridge by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after buying an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

