First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.