First Community Bankshares (FCBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 29.00%. On average, analysts expect First Community Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

FCBC stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $656.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

