First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.70 million. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

FFIN opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,043.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,274 shares of company stock worth $147,922. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after acquiring an additional 339,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after acquiring an additional 219,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after acquiring an additional 468,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,076,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 91,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

