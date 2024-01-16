First Financial (THFF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. On average, analysts expect First Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. First Financial has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

THFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THFF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Financial by 60.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Financial by 87.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.