First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 192.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 48.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.88%.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

