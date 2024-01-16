First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 7,453 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.49.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

