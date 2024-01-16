First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys New Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

