First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

