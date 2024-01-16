First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.3 %

GL opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.