First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chemed by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $582.69 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $488.32 and a 1 year high of $596.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

