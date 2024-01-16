First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

