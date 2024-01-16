Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,883,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 8,144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

