Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FND. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,965,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

