Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $352,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 139.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

