Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 5.42% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $43,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,225,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of USPX stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.