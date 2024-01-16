Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Franklin Wireless Price Performance

Franklin Wireless stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Franklin Wireless has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

