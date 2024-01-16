GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.