GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.73. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

