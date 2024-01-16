Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Update

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GRNT opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $723.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 20.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $166,248. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRNT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

