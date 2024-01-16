Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,547,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.