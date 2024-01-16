Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,490 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

