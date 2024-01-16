Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hasbro by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

