HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDB. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

HDB stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

