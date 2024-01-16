Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PEAK. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

